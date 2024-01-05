'I didn't want to pass it up': South-west performer's West End dream

The lead for Holiday Actors' latest production is shooting for the stars with an opportunity at the home of The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End.
Madidi McKenzie will play Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical which runs at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre from Saturday, January 6, 2024.
She is taking part in a week-long camp at London's His Majesty's Theatre (formerly Her Majesty's Theatre) in August 2024.
"It's a bit surreal. I don't think it's really sunk in yet but I'm so excited," McKenzie said.
"It's definitely an experience I didn't want to pass up, I love doing theatre."
McKenzie, who completed year 12 Camperdown's Mercy Regional College in 2023, will make the trip overseas during her gap year.
Closer to home, McKenzie said it was special to play her first lead role since joining HA in 2019.
"Legally Blonde is so iconic, I love Reese Witherspoon," she said
Witherspoon played the lead role in the 2001 film. McKenzie said she turned to the musical version, which followed six years later, for inspiration.
"It's been so fun trying to figure out how to portray Elle and put my spin on it," she said.
The award-winning musical follows the transformation of Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law school.
Determined to get him back, Woods charms her way into the prestigious law school.
McKenzie grew up watching her older siblings Toby, Martinique and Demby perform.
Now she gets to share the stage with her younger sister Matea, who is a featured dancer.
"It's absolutely the best because I remember we were always too young when our siblings were doing it and now we get to do it together," McKenzie said.
She has also been part of the Camperdown Theatre Company since 2018.
Legally Blonde director Angela Kenna said it was the production company's first show not hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's summer show, Shrek - The Musical, was showcased 14 months after the cast was selected, while Cats ran in June 2022 after two failed attempts during the pandemic.
"So far it feels amazing. We're still putting in safety measures to make sure there's no COVID-19 spreading among our cast," she said.
"It's great to now be able to put on a show with everyone involved."
Legally Blonde The Musical runs at Lighthouse Theatre from Saturday, January 6 to Sunday, January 14, 2024.
