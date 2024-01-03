The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

International visitation growing in Great Ocean Road town

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 3 2024 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne family Akansksha Gandhi, Neo Sandhu and Navneet Preet holidaying in Port Campbell. Picture by Anthony Brady
Melbourne family Akansksha Gandhi, Neo Sandhu and Navneet Preet holidaying in Port Campbell. Picture by Anthony Brady

International visitor inquiries have risen from one per cent in December 2021 to 35 per cent for the same time period in Port Campbell in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.