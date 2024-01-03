International visitation growing in Great Ocean Road town

International visitor inquiries have risen from one per cent in December 2021 to 35 per cent for the same time period in Port Campbell in 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Port Campbell Visitor Information Centre co-ordinator Mark Cuthell said the number of inquiries from international tourists had grown since 2021, when international travel was severely restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said one per cent of visitors to the centre in December 2021 were internationals, which jumped to 27 per cent for the same time period in 2022 and 35 per cent in 2023.
"We expect the international percentages to grow proportionally through late January, February and March," Mr Cuthell said.
He said visitors from the United Kingdom, Europe and North America were the quickest to return to the town following the pandemic.
Mr Cuthell said that was followed by tourists from Singapore, India and Malaysia.
"We are also starting to see a bit more independent travel from China and Japan," he said.
First-time visitors to Port Campbell, Akansksha Gandhi and Navneet Preet, from Melbourne, said the town reminded them of their time living in Darwin. The couple are originally from India.
"(It is) a bit relaxing and it makes me feel like I'm on holiday mode," Mr Preet said.
The couple said they were keen to return to the town in the future with their family members from India.
Mick Hunt, who runs Port Campbell's 12 Rocks Cafe and Beach Bar said visitation to the town had been "pretty good" the past two years.
"The pubs are busy and the town is busy, the sun not shining doesn't change that," he said.
Mr Hunt said there were plenty of international visitors in the town, which included travellers from Asian countries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.