South-west tourism providers are starting to see the flow-on effects from the rising cost of living.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said some businesses had reported a decrease in visitor numbers.
"We are starting to hear from people that they are seeing some impacts of the rising cost of living on visitation," Ms Price said.
"We know that tourism is a discretionary trend so that is something that we generally do start to see."
Ms Price said it was a challenge for businesses, who were also hit with increased costs.
"The cost of doing business has gone up but they're not always able to pass that on because there's only so much the consumer is willing to pay."
Viv McCallum, owner of Port Fairy's Gum Tree Caravan Park, said she believed people were choosing to reduce their stays or choose an alternative type of accommodation.
"We've noticed we've had a few people who have said they are going to camp instead of stay in a cabin," Mrs McCallum said.
"Last summer we also saw more people deciding to shorten the length of their stay."
Mrs McCallum said she believed the rising cost of living would have an impact on people's travel habits in the coming months.
However, she believes there will still be a large number of people choosing to stay in Port Fairy - perhaps for a shorter period of time to save money.
Mrs McCallum said there was also a growing trend of people booking accommodation at the last minute.
She said this began after the COVID-19 pandemic because people were worried about becoming unwell and having to cancel their trip. The trend appears to have remained, she said.
Not all businesses are being negatively impacted by the growing number of people choosing to reduce travel.
Mick Hunt, owner of 12 Rocks Cafe and Beach Bar in Port Campbell, said he had experienced one of his best years ever.
"It's been a magnificent year," he said. "It's as good a year as we've ever had."
Mr Hunt has been running the business for 16 years
He said he believed some people may be choosing to enjoy a night out closer to home rather than travel interstate or abroad.
"I'm anticipating a good summer," Mr Hunt said.
Caravan Industry Association of Australia (CIAA)'s latest report shows an increase in the number of people caravanning and camping across the nation.
CIAA chief executive officer Stuart Lamont said a growing number of Australians were choosing domestic travel over international travel.
"It is clear to see that Australians are travellers (and) with the continued high costs associated with overseas travel and flailing international tourist figures, we continue to be the industry of choice for people wanting a getaway from their everyday lives," Mr Lamont said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
