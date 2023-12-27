New trail marks end of decade-long campaign to connect bush to coast

A new scenic trail about a decade in the making means residents can now walk or cycle from Timboon to Port Campbell.
The long-awaited 19-kilometre 12 Apostles Trail has opened in time for summer, taking visitors from the bush to the coast.
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer David Rae said he was proud of the milestone achievement which connected Timboon to the Great Ocean Road.
"It's exciting to see it open to be used now," he said.
"The project began about a decade or so ago, it came from a community vision to establish a trail and it's taken a long time and lots of effort by a range of different people to secure funding to get it built.
"I think it's something this council and the community can be proud of, seeing that vision be realised.
"It's very rewarding."
Beginning at the Power Creek Reserve in Timboon, the trail passes Schulz Organic Creamery and Cafe before reaching the midway point at Paaratte Recreation Reserve.
It continues to the North South Road - where the first glimpse of the Southern Ocean can be seen - before meeting the Port Campbell National Park near the Wannon Water Plant.
The trail then descends into the Port Campbell township. Elevated boardwalks and bridges ensure it's as picturesque as possible, while sealed pavement provides accessibility for high volumes of pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs, mobility scooters and strollers.
Final works will be completed after the Christmas period, including the installation of a kick rail and hand rail; permanent signage; line-marking; landscaping; replacing trail-related road signs and a tidy-up.
