Popular south-west watering hole re-opens with a fresh new look

Never-before-seen rooms will be put on display at a popular south-west watering hole as it re-opens to the public.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Port Fairy hotel The Caledonian Inn, which is referred to as The Stump, re-opened on December 27, 2023, after it was "closed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice" in September.
Between 400 and 500 people attended, 100 of whom lined up outside before the doors opened.
For the past three decades Jim and Anne McIlroy have leased out the Caledonian Inn.
However, prior to that the hotel was run by the couple.
The reins have now been handed over to their children Mark and Danielle McIlroy and Jo McKenzie.
Mark said the siblings were working with Heritage Victoria on long-term renovations to open rooms upstairs never-before-seen by the public.
"We're going to do it so you can see it from the downstairs. It will show the heritage of the venue," he said.
Mark said during the renovations they found a room they didn't know existed.
"It was an old room that had some graffiti in it," Mark said.
He said there was no staircase for people to enter.
"(People) sleep in the room and then come back down the manhole via a ladder," Mark said.
"We're planning on opening all that up so people can see that space."
Mark said the McIllroys had spent the past three months repairing the venue.
He said the 12 motel rooms, toilets, bar and the restaurant end were refurbished with a new ceiling, flooring and cool rooms were installed.
Mark said it was a bigger project than expected.
"It was the perfect opportunity to tidy it up and make it a little bit more customer friendly. It looks pretty good," he said.
"We've done everything to make it (have) that country pub feel, we don't want to modernise it.
"A special shout out and thanks to the volunteers and tradesmen who pushed other things back to finish the project."
Mark said work would also be completed on the decking and red gum tables were being made for the front area.
"There are plenty of works being done out the back and more exciting stuff to come," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.