Dynamic district league goal-kicker pushing for improvement in 2024

A two-time club leading goal kicker's high personal standards will be driving him to greater heights during the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Panmure's Lachlan McLeod has kicked more than 100 goals during the past two seasons, finishing third in the league's tally in both campaigns.
"I felt like I had another pretty good season," McLeod said of his 2023 season, which saw him become the Bulldogs' main avenue to goal with 58 majors.
"Obviously a lot of guys who play senior football have high expectations of themselves, so I don't think I played to the standard I possibly could have played - I think I could have gone a little bit higher.
"I feel like I need to push myself a little bit harder this year and hope for the best."
The Allansford-based McLeod is hoping the Bulldogs can retain their presence as a finals contender in 2024 under new senior coach Adam Courtney, who takes over the reins from Chris Bant.
"The group's getting a feel for him," McLeod said of Courtney.
"Chris has done a great job over the last five years, getting the club to where it is. Adam coming into how Panmure is at the moment, it's going to be good, everyone is welcoming him and I'm sure he's excited to get going.
"I feel like we've shown we've been a top five side for the last five years... we're pushing to get to where we need to be."
McLeod has been a fixture at Panmure for close to decade - he credits the close friendships at the club as its selling point - after starting in its junior ranks in 2016 before making his senior debut in 2018.
At just 22, he is working to take both his fitness and leadership skills to another level next season.
"The leadership factor, I just go out and do the same thing every time, just sort of be positive and train hard, make everyone get up and about," he said.
"(I'll be) just trying to encourage everyone to be better this year."
McLeod believes several teammates could be primed for big 2024 seasons with the Bulldogs.
Along with teenagers Caleb Bamfield and Noah Greene, who has joined the Bulldogs from North Warrnambool Eagles, he highlighted Noah Keane and Darcy Bourke as ones to watch.
"I feel like he's going to step up massively down back, take on a bit of a bigger role," McLeod said of Keane.
"And Darcy - he had a pretty decent last year, he's stepping up from that under 18 role. We'll see if he can cement his spot now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.