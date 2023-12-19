The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dynamic district league goal-kicker pushing for improvement in 2024

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 19 2023 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure's Lachlan McLeod is a key player in the Bulldogs' forward line. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Panmure's Lachlan McLeod is a key player in the Bulldogs' forward line. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A two-time club leading goal kicker's high personal standards will be driving him to greater heights during the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.