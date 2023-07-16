A premiership contender hoping to be an offensive threat in finals was thrilled with its accuracy and ability to find targets in goal-kicking spots on Saturday.
Panmure trounced Dennington 28.11 (179) to 2.4 (16) with Lachlan McLeod kicking 10 goals in a dominant display. It brought McLeod's season tally to 51. He also has bags of nine majors against Timboon Demons and Old Collegians.
"We were really clean with the ball, hit our targets and we kicked pretty straight," Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said. "I think that's a bit of a reflection on how we played, getting shots from good spots."
McLeod was registered as having kicked 10 goals but Bant believes he might have actually booted 11.
"He had eight at half-time so he started the game with a bit of a bang," he said.
"He got rewards but I think next week it might be somebody different."
The only blight for the Bulldogs, who are fourth on the ladder with four rounds to play, was a calf injury to the experienced Matt Colbert.
They will take a cautious approach with Colbert while Tyler Murnane and Sam McKinnon (soreness), who missed against the Dogs, will come into consideration against Russells Creek.
