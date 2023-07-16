The Standard
Footballer Lachlan McLeod kicks 10 goals in Panmure victory

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:41am
Lachlan McLeod kicked 10 goals for Panmure against Dennington. File picture
A premiership contender hoping to be an offensive threat in finals was thrilled with its accuracy and ability to find targets in goal-kicking spots on Saturday.

