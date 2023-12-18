'Popular as ever': Extra V/Line services could be added for summer holidays

Extra bus services may be added on the Warrnambool train line if bookings prove popular in the first summer school holidays since cheaper fares were introduced.
The regional fare cap was introduced on March 31, 2023, in line with the metropolitan services.
Passengers who previously paid up to $78.80 for a daily return trip now pay $10 for a daily full fare on weekdays and $5 for concession. On weekends and public holidays the daily rate is $7.20 for a full fare and $3.60 for concession.
The Victorian summer school holiday period runs from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to Monday, January 29, 2024.
The Standard understands where possible, buses will be on standby at key locations along the Warrnambool line to support busy train services.
A V/Line spokesman said the Christmas and New Year's holiday period was always a busy time for travel on the Warrnambool Line.
"(And) as people make the most of cheaper fares to visit family and friends, this year is expected to be as popular as ever," the spokesman said.
"The Warrnambool line has already experienced busy winter and spring school holiday periods.
"We encourage passengers wanting to travel across the summer to plan ahead and make a reservation in advance."
The Standard understands reserved and unreserved seats are still available on the majority of the Warrnambool service across this time period.
Patronage varies from service-to-service but the Saturday lunchtime train to Southern Cross station in Melbourne and the Sunday afternoon service to Warrnambool are traditionally the most popular services with passengers.
It has also been a year since a fifth weekday service was introduced on the line in December 2022.
