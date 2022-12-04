The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Fifth Warrnambool to Melbourne train service launches at Regional Railway Revival community event

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated December 4 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Rail Revival delivery director Ben Henshall, left, Western Victoria MP-elect Jacinta Ermacora, middle, and Gunditjmara elder Robbie Lowe have welcomed the Warrnambool train line upgrade at a community event on Sunday, December 4. Picture supplied.

The city has come together to celebrate a long-awaited upgrade to Warrnambool's train line which will add a new service from Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.