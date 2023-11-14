Millions saved: South-west passengers cash in on cheaper rail fares

Passengers have saved millions of dollars in the first six months of cheaper fares on Warrnambool's train line.
Usage across the Warrnambool line jumped 38 per cent in the six months from March 31, 2023, to September 30 after the state government capped V/Line fares at metropolitan prices.
A daily ticket between Warrnambool and Melbourne now costs $10.
A spokeswoman from the Victorian Premier's office said more than 280,000 one-way trips were taken on the Warrnambool line in the first six months of the cut-price fares, meaning millions was saved.
Passengers who previously paid up to $78.80 for a daily return trip now pay $10 for a daily full fare on week days and $5 for concession. On weekends and public holidays the daily rate is $7.20 for a full fare and $3.60 for concession.
While V/Line could not provide figures on the exact amount saved on the Warrnambool line, the state government said $31 million was saved across all regional lines.
V/Line also experienced the busiest winter and spring school holiday periods for train travel on record under the fare cap.
Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney said the capped fares had played a big role in boosting patronage on the Warrnambool line.
"The September school holidays saw more than 900,000 trips taken across the V/Line network in the two weeks alone with Victorians making the most of reduced fares to attend special events and festivities across the state," she said.
V/Line previously told The Standard there was a 10 per cent increase in ticket sales on March 31 - the first day - across the network compared to the previous week.
In April, the Warrnambool line saw passengers take more than 12,000 trips, up nearly 14 per cent compared with April 2022.
But the Warrnambool line has not come without its issues across the six months.
In the week starting November 13, V/Line staff, including train drivers, threatened to walk off the job for up to 48 hours leaving passengers stranded as the union ramped up its fight for better conditions.
Many services across September and November, 2023, were also replaced by coaches while upgrades were made on the Warrnambool line.
