The Standard
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Millions saved: South-west passengers cash in on cheaper rail fares

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers have saved millions of dollars in the first six months of cheaper fares on Warrnambool's train line.
Passengers have saved millions of dollars in the first six months of cheaper fares on Warrnambool's train line.

Passengers have saved millions of dollars in the first six months of cheaper fares on Warrnambool's train line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.