The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Crumbling WWI-era gun moved indoors, future to be determined by committee

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool City Council governance manager James Plozza, mayor Ben Blain (back), war veteran Doug Heazlewood and WCC chief executive officer Andrew Mason with a war gun. Picture supplied by Warrnambool City Council
Warrnambool City Council governance manager James Plozza, mayor Ben Blain (back), war veteran Doug Heazlewood and WCC chief executive officer Andrew Mason with a war gun. Picture supplied by Warrnambool City Council

A crumbling World War I-era gun has finally been moved inside, after spending more than eight months in the elements which drew public outcry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help