Crumbling WWI-era gun moved indoors, future to be determined by committee

A crumbling World War I-era gun has finally been moved inside, after spending more than eight months in the elements which drew public outcry.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the gun, which had previously been placed outside at the city's former tip site, was moved to a council facility in Silverton Park in the industrial estate.
In April The Standard reported the gun was in disrepair at the council facility, which saw a public outcry to see it restored and returned to its usual home at Cannon Hill.
It is one of two artillery pieces removed from the popular lookout in 2020 for repairs. Volunteers were able to repair the first gun and it was returned to its home, but the second was deemed to need more extensive work.
A committee has been formed to investigate the repairs which includes executive members from the council alongside war veteran Doug Heazlewood OAM and other community members.
The Standard previously reported the council had secured a $10,000 grant through the AL Lane Foundation to go towards the relocation, assessment and a portion of the restoration work.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain urged other individuals or groups to show their support for the repairs.
"This is a community asset and as a community we want to work together to achieve a good outcome," Cr Blain said.
"We are very grateful for the financial contribution of the AL Lane Foundation, and if any other organisations would like to contribute to repairs that lead to the gun being returned to public display, we would love to hear from them.
"The committee is in the process of assessing the cannon and determining what the cost of the repairs is likely to be."
Mr Heazlewood, an artillery officer for 26 years, said he joined the committee because of his involvement with the Returned and Services League of Australia and RSL Victoria and his interest in history.
He said he would like to see the guns returned to Cannon Hill as a memorial to the peacemaking process during WWI.
"Because the most common thing that is said about what happened on Armistice Day, which is on November 11 at 11am in the 11th month is 'the guns fell silent' and they did," Mr Heazlewood said.
"I've even found a bit of soundtrack from the battle field (that was captured) by listening microphones sent out to detect the location of guns.
"... On November you can see in the recording where it should have bursts and explosions which had reduced a considerable amount at 11am..."
Mr Heazlewood said the battle-damaged guns that now called Warrnambool home were used in battle by the German Empire before they were captured by Australian troops under John Monash in the closing stages of WWI.
"Those could be counted as some of the guns that were silenced on the day," he said.
Mr Heazlewood said about 700 guns were returned to Australia after the war.
