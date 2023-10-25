The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Cr Ben Blain is Warrnambool's youngest ever mayor

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 26 2023 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Ben Blain with his mother Donna and grandfather Bill Turner. Picture: Anthony Brady
Mayor Ben Blain with his mother Donna and grandfather Bill Turner. Picture: Anthony Brady

At 34, Warrnambool's new mayor Ben Blain is believed to be the youngest councillor in the city's history to hold the position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.