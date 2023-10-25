At 34, Warrnambool's new mayor Ben Blain is believed to be the youngest councillor in the city's history to hold the position.
With youthful enthusiasm, Cr Blain promised an "exciting year" ahead which would set the city up for the future with a swathe of shovel-ready projects.
"We are a growing city, we've got growing pains and council's got to really be able to step up and deliver," he said.
"I honestly think there is so much opportunity here. If we work at it, we can achieve it."
Born in Warrnambool, Cr Blain grew up on a dairy farm in Glenormiston.
But it was probably the many hours spent at his grandparent's house in Warrnambool that first set him on the path to local government.
His grandmother Marie worked at Fletcher Jones her entire life but his grandfather, Bill Turner, began his career at the council doing numerous roles working at the quarry, gardens, as a land surveyor and then on the sewers.
When the Kennett Government split the council in the 1990s, Bill then found himself working with the newly-created water authority.
But it was probably Cr Blain's great uncle - former councillor and Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Brian Kelson - who really sparked Cr Blain's interest in council business.
"I probably had a real interest in Warrnambool over the last 10 years.... but now it's great to be a part of it," Cr Blain said.
For the better part of seven years, the former ratepayers association vice-president was a regular at council meetings. "I didn't miss many of them," he said.
But Cr Blain said he never thought he would ever become mayor. "We actually think I could be the youngest mayor not just of recent history, but ever," he said.
Cr Blain will now juggle what is almost a full-time role as the city's mayor while running his business as a wool buyer - a career that started when he was 14.
After completing a bachelor degree at university in public relations and sociology he said he realised there were no jobs on offer.
But after having worked on and off with a wool company in the school holidays crutching dags, he was offered a job as a wool buyer.
His is in partnership in the Ackroyd and Dadswell business which has a presence in both Mortlake and Geelong.
"That's how I started," Cr Blain said.
"I sort of fell into it. What I really wanted to be was a lawyer."
While he never pursued a career in law, on council he has turned his attention to council governance - something Cr Max Taylor praised at Monday's council meeting when Cr Blain was elected unopposed.
Outside of council and work, Cr Blain said he liked to fish and play music.
"The way I paid my way through uni was I played in a band," he said.
A singer and guitarist for the cover band Social Impact, he used to perform pub classics and the band even wrote a few original songs.
Cr Blain also plays the bass, drums, saxophone, ukulele and mandolin. "I still like playing a bit of music," he said.
Until last year, when one of his band members passed away, Cr Blain was still performing at Mortlake's Music Homestead, which has held events in support of local charities.
As for whether he is contemplating a tilt for a second term as a councillor when elections roll around in October 2024, Cr Blain said "12 months is a long time". "I'll make a call closer to the day."
But he said councillors were keen to work together to achieve something for the city in their last year.
"I think the councillor group has matured a lot over the last three years and has a better understanding of what their role is. We're working better together as a cohesive group than we ever have," he said.
With the council reliant on outside funding from state and federal governments in a climate where there is little cash to be had, getting major projects off the ground won't be an easy task.
But advocating for the city is a challenge Cr Blain is ready to tackle.
"Warrnambool's very active in what is expected out of council which is great because it's something for us to work towards," he said.
He also wants to see planning completed for the $16.6 million Brierly Recreation Reserve community hub, a new aquatic centre and a decision on the future land use of the former saleyards site.
