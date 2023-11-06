A $10,000 grant has been secured to help fund the restoration of a WWI-era gun that had been removed from Warrnambool's Cannon Hill.
The gun was one of two howitzers taken for repair in June 2020 but only one was returned in March 2021 - the other deemed too damaged to go back on display.
The German field guns were brought to Warrnambool in 1921 for display, and were dedicated on Anzac Day that year.
They were part of a huge amount of enemy equipment captured by Australian forces in 1918 and were chosen because of their links to the Warrnambool soldiers who fought on the Western Front.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the cannon's relocation was "imminent" with room becoming available in a workshop space in west Warrnambool.
"Council is very grateful to the AL Lane Foundation which has provided a grant of $10,000 which will be put towards the relocation, assessment and a portion of the restoration work," Mr Mason said.
"Council is excited to be working with the RSL and a number of enthusiastic, dedicated community members on this important project."
While work is about to start, it could take years before work it is complete and the gun returned to Cannon Hill's memorial precinct.
