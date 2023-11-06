The Standard
Warrnambool's WWI gun to be restored after $10,000 grant secured

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Work is set to begin on restoring a WWI-era gun that has been left outside at the old council depot.
A $10,000 grant has been secured to help fund the restoration of a WWI-era gun that had been removed from Warrnambool's Cannon Hill.

