'Enjoyed every minute of it': Life membership for long-time footy trainer

ERNIE Gilmour would lose count trying to add up the ankles he's taped during his long stint as a football club trainer.
The 77-year-old was inducted as a Hampden Football Netball League life member at its annual general meeting on Monday, December 11.
The father-of-four and grandfather-of-eight remains involved with South Warrnambool and the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association.
"With the umpires and South, there's always something to do," he told The Standard.
"Plus a few (footballers) come around and see me through the off-season and I've had cricketers and netballers.
"My house is like a full-time surgery at times. I've enjoyed every minute of it, it's been great."
Gilmour joined South Warrnambool as a trainer in 1985 and has remained a regular fixture at Friendly Societies' Park since.
A job at Lyndoch forced a hiatus at one stage while the former head trainer - he used to help at training on Tuesdays and Thursdays - now lends his expertise on game days in winter.
"I got a first-aid certificate at Nestles (factory) when I was working there and me and my offsider, Brian Fish, both started the same year," he said of his Roosters' debut some 38 years ago.
He's had a front-row seat to South Warrnambool's successes in that period.
Son Leigh played in two senior flags in in 1994 and 1996.
"Seven senior premierships I have been up there for - started in '90 and finished up in '23," Gilmour said.
"It's been a sensational club to work with."
Gilmour also spent 13 years as a trainer for the Hampden league, helping with interleague between 1987 to 2000.
"It was great. The people you meet from other clubs, you still have an association with them now," he said.
"Cobden's trainer Les Sumner, when we play against each other we always like to catch up with each other."
Ernie, who is married to wife Carmel, also played football and was part of Dennington's first Warrnambool and District league premiership in 1966.
He is a Dogs' life member.
"I wasn't too bad of a player. I got (named) one of the best players and kicked a goal in the grand final," Gilmour said.
"I held my own. I played on the wing virtually all my career but our centreman broke his ankle just before the finals, so I moved into the centre and played there for the last four or five games."
Gilmour, who described a player fracturing his neck at Mortlake as the most serious injury he'd witnessed during his tenure, said he was humbled to earn Hampden league life membership.
"It was a little bit of a surprise but I am absolutely thrilled about it," he said.
"It's been a great journey, it's been beautiful.
"It's just life-long friends you keep through sport."
As for next season? Gilmour is planning on helping his beloved South Warrnambool - chasing back-to-back premierships - again.
"I'll be back up there again for sure," he said.
