The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Enjoyed every minute of it': Life membership for long-time footy trainer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Ernie Gilmour is a regular at Friendly Societies' Park during football season. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's Ernie Gilmour is a regular at Friendly Societies' Park during football season. Picture by Anthony Brady

ERNIE Gilmour would lose count trying to add up the ankles he's taped during his long stint as a football club trainer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help