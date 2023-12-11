President extends stay, long-time member steps down as league records profit

LONG-time Hampden Football Netball League board member Trish Butters is content with her decision to step down after 16 years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The passionate netball advocate officially finished her lengthy tenure on Monday, December 11 at the competition's annual general meeting.
Butters, 63, said she left happy with netball's progression over her tenure including its profile in the community.
"Having one person on the board to having five females on the board (is great) and I think that development of a few grades of netball too," she told The Standard.
"That is something to look back on, how netball has changed in our league, and become a major entity for our whole league and each of the clubs.
"They all hold netball with high esteem as well within their clubs."
The life member, who is grateful to have met a variety of different people from the 10 clubs, said she would be a sounding board for the next generation, if required.
"I am happy for them to contact me still, I just don't want to be on there all the time doing things," she said.
"It will be different next year that's for sure. My kids (Nick and Grace) are still playing. Grace is still playing at North (Warrnambool Eagles) and I'll go and watch the games out there. I still love footy and netball. I just think it's time (to step down) - sometimes you need some new, fresh ideas."
Butters has worked at Hawkesdale P-12 for 28 years, driving half-an-hour each way from Warrnambool to the school each day.
"It is quite relaxing - there is no traffic lights, not a lot of traffic and I have travelled with lots of different people and lots of different car pools," she said.
"When the kids were little it used to be that buffer zone between home and work - you became a mum on the way home and you became a teacher on the way up."
She has taken on more responsibility in recent times as acting assistant principal.
"The higher you go up the ranks, the more work there is to do," Butters said.
Shane Threlfall was elected Hampden league president unopposed for a third year.
Nathan Isles joined Butters in stepping down from the executive.
Threlfall praised Butters for her commitment to the role.
"Trish has been the face of netball for a long time," he said. "She's done great service and is a life member and has done a fantastic job for a long time."
Threlfall said he had unfinished business and was excited to tackle new projects in 2024.
"There's still a bit of a challenge in terms of things we'd like to do," he said.
"The clubs are really good to work with so that's a huge bonus."
Matt Clarke - a former Terang Mortlake president - and Ilona Carson nominated for the board and were accepted.
They join Kathy Hall, Gary Walsh, Andrew Ferguson, Dot Jenkins, Troy Logan and Josie Logan who all renominated and Marie Wall, Kym Mathew and Jonathan Ryan who were already locked in for next season.
The league made a profit of $44,055, up on $23,074 on the previous year. Threlfall said it was pleased with its situation.
"We've had a good year financially, the main income streams of finals and sponsorship have all increased," he said.
"Our financials are sound."
A bumper finals series was a major coup for the league. Finals income was $219,308, a significant increase on the $179,450 on 2022.
"There was a good spread of teams, the weather was good and it was a tighter competition so it invigorated enthusiasm I reckon," Threlfall said.
"There seemed to be a real buzz around the Hampden league and it was reflected in the gate in our finals."
Sponsorship was another source of income. It rose to $150,902 from $123,961.
Interleague made a return with under 18 and under 23 games in Ballarat.
It was one of the league's major expenses in 2023, costing $13,760 after zero was spent the year before in the competition's absence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.