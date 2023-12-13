Traffic resumes following car, truck crash near entrance to Warrnambool

UPDATED, noon:
The Princes Highway has reopened following a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Allansford on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Craig Merry said the vehicles were travelling westbound towards the city in the 100 kilometre per hour zone.
"It appears the car has struck the rear of the B-double," Sergeant Merry said.
"As a result the driver has been injured and transported to hospital in a non-life threatening state."
Sergeant Merry said police would look at whether the driver was speeding or was distracted as potential causes of the crash.
It is the third crash on south-west roads in less than 24 hours.
Two children were taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after a two-car collision on Raglan Parade on about 5.40pm on Tuesday, December 12.
About the same time, emergency services were called to a collision at Strathkellar near Hamilton about 5.40pm on Tuesday, December 12.
Sergeant Merry said it was a timely reminder for motorists to slow down and take their time.
"Get to your destination safely and if you're tired or fatigued just pull over in a safe area and take a break," he said.
EARLIER:
Traffic is being diverted as emergency services attend to a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Allansford on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on the Princes Highway about 9.30am on December 13, 2023.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the crash involved a car and a truck.
He said traffic was being diverted through Wangoom and Allansford via Hopkins Point Road while emergency services attended to the incident.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said its volunteers, alongside Fire Rescue Victoria, responded to a smoking car on the Princes Highway in Allansford.
"The incident was deemed safe at 9.49am," she said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident about 9.25am.
"A woman has been taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital," the spokeswoman said.
It comes a day after two people were taken to hospital following a crash near Hamilton.
The spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a collision at Strathkellar about 5.40pm on Tuesday, December 12.
"A man and woman both believed to be in their 20s were treated for upper body injuries and taken to Western District Health Service Hamilton in a stable condition," she said.
