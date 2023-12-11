The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Teacher tackling new role with major football, netball league

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Hill is passionate about the Hampden Football Netball League. Picture by Anthony Brady
Trent Hill is passionate about the Hampden Football Netball League. Picture by Anthony Brady

TRENT Hill's connection to the Hampden Football Netball League started as a player and morphed into a radio commentary role.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.