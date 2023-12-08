This Hampden league club's recruiting job first formed 16,000km away

Three friends who first played Australian rules together in London will reunite on the football field at Cobden.
The Hampden league club announced Josh Cauchi - a former Calder Cannons product who played two years of VFL for Coburg before returning to home club Pascoe Vale - as its newest recruit just days after VFL-listed defender Alfie Armstrong joined the Bombers.
Both are great mates of Cobden midfielder Daniel Watson, who returned to play for his home club Cobden in 2023.
"I can't wait, they're two of my best friends," Watson told The Standard. "I've been trying to get them (to Cobden) for a while."
A meeting with senior coach Brody Mahoney, along with the club's recruiting team of Reggie Davis and 'Hook' Smith, sealed the deal this off-season.
"Once they sat down with them, they absolutely loved it and everything about the club," Watson said. "It was easy to get them over the line."
The trio met through a teaching agency they all used after moving to London before lining up together for Australian Rules club North London Lions.
"We just became really close and me and Josh ended up living together," Watson said.
"Me, Alfie and Josh, we travelled around Europe together for the last couple years.
"We had similar interests, teachers, loved travelling and all big into our sport and fitness... and it went from there."
Returning home to Melbourne, their friendship remains, with Watson and Cauchi now co-workers at Mount Ridley College in Craigieburn.
"It's stood the test of time, we're all still thick as thieves in Melbourne and do lots of stuff together still," Watson said.
While Armstrong, who plays centre half back for VFL outfit Northern Bullants, will line up for Cobden when VFL duties allow, Watson said Cauchi would play the full season for the Bombers.
"To get him, with all his experience, to come down is going to be great for the club and community and all the younger players as well," Watson said of Cauchi.
Watson believed Cauchi, who will likely play half forward and through the midfield, would bring a level of class to the Bombers' forward 50.
"He's quick, very agile and he's just got beautiful skills and is a really good finisher," Watson said.
Watson, who lined up in Cobden's grand final side in 2012, is bullish about the Bombers' prospects in 2024 after reaching a semi final this year and wants to give everything he can in their quest for a top three finish.
"It's a fair drive from Melbourne so I wouldn't come back if I didn't love the club," he said.
"They're in a really good position at the moment, everyone's working really hard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.