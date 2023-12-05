The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Life-changer honoured: Barb's toast of the town after state award

By Madeleine McNeil
December 5 2023 - 5:30pm
Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre founder and lactation consultant Barb Glare has been recognised with a Victoria Community Achievement Award for her work with mums and families. Picture file
Warrnambool lactation consultant and breastfeeding centre founder Barb Glare has been recognised with a prestigious Victorian award for her work in the field.

Madeleine McNeil

Help