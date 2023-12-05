Life-changer honoured: Barb's toast of the town after state award

Warrnambool lactation consultant and breastfeeding centre founder Barb Glare has been recognised with a prestigious Victorian award for her work in the field.
Ms Glare was named community hero award recipient at the 2023 Victoria Community Achievement Awards.
The awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins on Friday, December 1, 2023, which Ms Glare was unable to attend due to being interstate.
Judges described Ms Glare as "an extraordinary advocate, mentor, and guardian of breastfeeding mothers' rights and wellbeing (which was a) testament to her unwavering dedication".
Ms Glare is an international board certified lactation consultant and for the past 24 years has provided "invaluable support to breastfeeding mothers" in the Warrnambool region.
In 2014 she created the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre, a not-for-profit centre which offers breastfeeding consults, educational events and a welcoming space for all parents and families.
The judges said Ms Glare's voluntary contributions included moderating a Facebook support group and she extended her influence nationwide educating healthcare professionals.
"Barb's boundless commitment has transformed countless lives, empowering mothers and creating a close-knit community," the judges said.
Ms Glare said while volunteering at the centre was her "day-to-day work" it was lovely to receive the award.
"It really is an honour and I'm privileged to work with families in the community," Ms Glare said.
"It's been a lovely journey and to work with so many families."
Over the years Ms Glare has also volunteered as an Australian Breastfeeding Association lactation consultant and was involved in streamlining its free 24-hour national phone helpline Mum 2 Mum. She was also an ABA board member.
Ms Glare's own journey began as a breastfeeding mum 30 years ago, going on to work nationally and internationally to educate health professionals about breastfeeding.
"If you're educating health professionals you reach so many more people than working with only breastfeeding mums," she said.
The mum-of-four adult children said she started the "unique" centre to support and promote breastfeeding in the community and Warrnambool was "punching above its weight" compared with major cities in terms of support and resources available through the centre and South West Healthcare.
She said her vision for the centre hadn't wavered as it continued to provide parents with a village of support, acknowledging early motherhood was a vulnerable time for women and families.
The centre delivers free access to a lactation consultant, breastfeeding classes, singing sessions and a parents' lounge with a kitchen and change area. It also hosts visiting first aid classes and early childhood guest presenters
The breastfeeding centre doesn't receive any federal, state or council funding, relying on donations and two annual fundraisers, the tax time appeal and an online goods and services auction.
"We always work to improve things for parents, particularly breastfeeding parents, in the community," she said.
Ms Glare was one of eight category award winners chosen from almost 300 nominees. Winners each received a prize package worth more than $1500 and will be featured on a congratulatory television advertisement to be aired across Victoria on the Seven network.
