The Standardsport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Wanting to test myself': Hampden league club adds firepower to attack

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Boyd, pictured at Koroit pre-season training in November, will play for the Saints in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Michael Boyd, pictured at Koroit pre-season training in November, will play for the Saints in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit recruit Michael Boyd is eager to taste senior Hampden league action for the first time after a prolific season in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.