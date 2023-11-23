Football mates ready to 'have a crack' at faster Hampden league

Two mates are eager to test themselves at Hampden league level with Koroit in 2024.
Angus Campbell, 24 and Tyler Stephens, 21 have joined the Saints from Warrnambool and District league club Merrivale.
The pair was among more than 40 players training at Deakin University on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 marking the second week of pre-season for the Saints.
Joining the friends at Koroit this season is their Merrivale teammate Blair McCutcheon, while Campbell is keen to reunite on field with former Tiger and good friend Jyron Neave.
Campbell, who played his junior football at Koroit before crossing to Merrivale in 2019, felt the time was right to re-join his former club as a senior player.
"I've been thinking about it for a couple years," he said.
"Probably just trying to test myself at a higher level.
"It will be a real good comp (in 2024), I think it will be a really close comp.
"It will be exciting to play against some good players."
Stephens, who made his senior debut at Merrivale as a teenager, said the opportunity to play alongside friends made the transition to Victoria Park smoother.
"My mates coming from Merrivale makes it a bit easier, to go have a crack at Hampden league," he said.
They are now focused on playing a part in Koroit's bid for a deeper finals run in 2024, following the Saints' early exit this year against Cobden in an elimination final.
Campbell, a carpenter by trade, hopes to put himself in the mix for a midfield position but can also play in defence, while Stephens, a concreter, will vie for a spot in the back line but has the versatility to swing up on to the wing.
Stephens is anticipating the Hampden league competition to be a quicker and faster-paced game with both players keen to put in a big pre-season at Victoria Park.
Campbell said he had been impressed with Koroit's pre-season training standards under premiership coach Chris McLaren with skill work and kicking an early focus.
"It's been good, getting in early and hoping to get a bit of a run into the legs early," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.