Angus Campbell and Jack Noonan return to Koroit for 2024 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:58pm, first published October 26 2023 - 2:39pm
Jack Noonan and Angus Campbell playing for Dennington and Merrivale respectively last season. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Sean McKenna
A pair of Warrnambool and District league talents have returned to Hampden league club Koroit as the Saints aim to strengthen their side through targeting former players.

