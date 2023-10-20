JAMES Gow won't play for Koroit next season but coach Chris McLaren believes the footballer will return to the Hampden league club at some stage of his career.
The former VFL-listed footballer has joined Geelong league outfit St Joseph's for the 2024 season.
Will Petersen (North Cairns Tigers) and Frazer Robb, who is now based in Geelong and considering a club in that area, are the Saints' other departures.
McLaren said Gow - a multiple premiership player at the Saints - was always welcome back at Victoria Park.
"To be honest we always knew James was going to play in Geelong because as soon as he came home from Darwin he came down to Warrnambool for a little bit, probably three or four weeks, and then moved back to Geelong," he said.
"He was committed to finish the year. It is a pretty good effort for anyone to travel.
"James has been super for us any time he's played. He's had a few little stints with us and he loves the club and people.
"I actually reckon he'll coach Koroit one day - he's got great leadership and sees the game pretty well."
McLaren said seniors regulars Petersen, who is travelling, and Robb, who is doing an electrical apprenticeship in Geelong, had made valuable contributions to the Saints.
"I am lucky with nearly every single one of my players that they're very honest and open and we know exactly what they're doing and very rarely do we get a curly one," McLaren said.
"Like always we wish them all the best and they'll come back at some stage."
