Merrivale midfielder Angus Campbell is a vital part of the machine which has put the Tigers on track for their first senior premiership since 2014.
The carpenter has put behind him a tough start to the season through injury to play a key role in the Josh Sobey-coached group advancing to Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final against Nirranda.
Tthe smooth-moving Tiger is in peak form having been arguably one of the best performing players through the finals series.
"I had a really shitty start to the year, I missed the first seven or eight games, and hurt my back," he told The Standard.
"(Since coming back) I've gone between the middle and wing and just been trying to find my spot through the middle towards the end of the year which I have.
"I'm feeling good, my body's feeling really good now so I'm pretty keen for the grand final."
Campbell, who crossed from Hampden league outfit Koroit at the end of 2018, will feature in his first senior football grand final.
He said he'd enjoyed the hype of grand final week but the club had ensured players remained focused.
"I've certainly enjoyed the process but we've kept things pretty tight I suppose and kept a lid on it," he said.
After their first loss of the season to the Blues in the second semi-final on August 26, he said the group had taken a lot away from the contest and expected a fierce contested battle which would be won through the middle.
"In some ways, it is a blessing in disguise (to have lost to Nirranda)," he said.
"We came away from that loss and have learned plenty and in the other two games as well we've played them.
"That's what they're good at Nirranda, they love to dig in and get into the scrap of the contest. Hopefully the weather holds up but I'd suspect it'll be hard-fought in the middle."
With the Tigers expected to make some last-minute selection calls on Saturday morning, Campbell said the intensity and competitiveness at training had been noticeable.
"We've got some great depth, training has been very competitive, and guys have really been pushing for a spot but I think we're really confident in the side we've got," he said.
"All the other boys have helped out throughout the year which goes a long way so it's been good as a squad and we just can't wait to get out there, give it our all."
