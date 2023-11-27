Motorist counts cost after hitting massive pothole near Warrnambool

A massive pothole on the Princes Highway has been filled.
But the repair work didn't happen soon enough for one south-west man.
Geoff Sharp, who lives in Southern Cross and uses the road every day, said he was counting the cost of hitting the pothole.
"My steering has gone, I had to replace a tyre and a trailer I've been using has been torn to pieces," he said.
Mr Sharp and a number of other people took to social media to warn road users about the pothole over the weekend.
Motorists warned the large pothole, which was big enough for an adult to lie down in length ways, had appeared on the Princes Highway between Illowa and Dennington on the overtaking lane.
"The road from Warrnambool to Port Fairy is a disgrace," Mr Sharp said.
"How many lives have to be lost before something is done?"
Mr Sharp issued a challenge to state Roads Minister Melissa Horne.
"I would like to ask the minister to come and sit in my passenger seat and travel on these roads," he said.
"I'll even pay for the petrol."
Mr Sharp said people in rural and regional areas were missing out on much-needed funding.
"We don't drive on roads here - we drive on what's left of the roads," he said.
"The state government needs to start putting more money into our roads right away."
Mr Sharp's comments came after another motorist raised concerns about the dire state of south-west roads.
Hawkesdale College student Aden Gilding said he had contacted Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell about the poor state of the roads.
"I'm most concerned about Conns Lane in Southern Cross and Tower Hill-Koroit Road," Aden said.
"These roads are in terrible condition and I believe it's not just the roads but also the behaviour of some road users that adds to the concern."
The Standard revealed last week south-west councils will receive extra funding for local roads.
Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite will be among councils across the country to benefit from a doubling of the federal Roads to Recovery fund from $500 million a year to $1 billion a year over the next four years.
The announcement came after the Grattan Institute argued country roads were underfunded to tune of $1 billion a year.
