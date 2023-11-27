The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
Motorist counts cost after hitting massive pothole near Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:04pm
A number of motorists warned other drivers of the massive pothole on the Princes Highway on the weekend.
A massive pothole on the Princes Highway has been filled.

