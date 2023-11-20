The Standard
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Cash boost: Extra $500m welcomed for local road repairs, upgrades

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 20 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west councils are hopeful of a cash injection to repair local roads. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South-west councils are hopeful of a cash injection to repair local roads. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South-west councils are hopeful they will receive additional funds to repair local roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.