Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Gradual erosion': South-west roads need millions more funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 14 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:11pm
A Grattan Institute study argues country roads are a "disgrace" because they are overlooked for government funding in favour of big city councils that don't need the money.
Roads in country areas like the south-west are hundreds of millions of dollars underfunded each year, a new study has revealed.

