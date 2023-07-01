Moyne Shire Council has revealed 43 cents in every ratepayer dollar goes into maintaining the shire's roads, bridges, and drainage network.
The council released the breakdown after passing its 2023-24 budget, which lifted rates by the maximum 3.5 per cent allowed under Victoria's Fair Go Rates system.
It showed 43 per cent of the $26 million of rate revenue went into infrastructure like roads, bridges and drainage, a reflection of Moyne's large geographic area and heavily used road network.
A further 12 per cent was spent on environment, waste and regulatory services, while 9 per cent went towards parks, amenities and recreation.
Family services absorbed 10 cents in every ratepayer dollar, while aged care took 7 cents.
Community, culture and library services took 5 per cent of rate revenue, while a further 6 per cent was spend on planning and economic development, and 8 per cent went towards tourism and visitor services.
While Warrnambool City Council bowed to public pressure and cut its rate rise from 3.5 per cent to 2.95 per cent, Moyne defended its rate hike.
Deputy mayor Daniel Meade said the council had been prudent and cut what costs it could, but sacrificing the full 3.5 per cent rate rise would have a knock on effect for the council's services.
"Obviously we'd like to do everything for everyone, but that just isn't possible with responsible financial management," he said.
