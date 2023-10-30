Moyne Shire Council has taken advantage of its first year without COVID-related restrictions since 2019 to churn through a huge capital works program in the 2022-23 financial year.
The council highlighted the "substantial" list of completed capital works projects in its 2022-23 annual report, which it adopted on Tuesday, October 24.
Local roads headed the $23.3 million program with repairs to thoroughfares in and around Port Fairy, Hexham, Illowa, Framlingham, Nullawarre, Nirranda South, Panmure, Woorndoo, and Chatsworth. Council crews also replaced several bridges across the shire and replanted the Woorndoo Avenue of Honour.
Macarthur saw the first stage of its recreation and cultural precinct renewal finished while Koroit's village green got a new community stage and the Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club and the historic Railway Goods Building received long-awaited renovations. Sporting and play facilities also got a boost, with new cricket nets in Hawkesdale, resurfaced tennis courts in Illowa, and an upgraded Hawkesdale playground.
The council also installed cabins in the Koroit Caravan Park to help house people moving to the region to work, following on from similar facilities in Mortlake that have been a huge help to local businesses.
Councillor Karen Foster presented the annual report in her final act as mayor, saying she was "really proud of the difference we've been able to make on (the worker housing) front".
"Collectively all of those cabins have been offered to local businesses to house their workers," Cr Foster said.
"It's attracted attention from across Australia... and there's a strong waiting list I believe."
Cr Foster also singled out two planning scheme amendments the council was able to finalise through the year. The C70 amendment implements Moyne's rural housing strategy, opening up land for development in and around Grassmere, Hawkesdale, Woolsthorpe, Koroit, Kirkstall, Crossley, Southern Cross, and Illowa.
Meanwhile, C69 was also voted through, implementing Port Fairy's coastal and structure plan. Both amendments rezone large areas of land and will guide development in the shire for decades to come.
"Those amendments will potentially open up hundreds of housing lots across the shire," Cr Foster said.
Another area Cr Foster sought to highlight was the council's bottom line, which remained in a strong position despite inflationary pressures making day-to-day operations more expensive.
"We've had to be really conscious of economic headwinds to ensure we're getting value for our ratepayers," Cr Foster said.
The council recorded a $2.4 million operating surplus, thanks in part to strong revenue coming into its various caravan parks. The healthy caravan park numbers reflected a more general boom for Moyne businesses, which continued to thrive as the shire notched a 14.4 per cent spike in local spending, headlined by big weekends at the Port Fairy Folk Festival and Koroit Irish Festival.
Cr James Purcell applauded the council's "sensible" approach to spending, particularly its ongoing investment in its physical infrastructure. He pointed out the council's asset renewal figure was 134 per cent, which showed council assets were being renewed faster than they were wearing out.
"When that (figure's) over 100 per cent you're doing better than just replacing your assets, you're actually improving them," Cr Purcell said.
