The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council celebrates capital works in annual report

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roads have again headed the list of capital works projects ticked off by Moyne Shire Council.
Roads have again headed the list of capital works projects ticked off by Moyne Shire Council.

Moyne Shire Council has taken advantage of its first year without COVID-related restrictions since 2019 to churn through a huge capital works program in the 2022-23 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.