The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

South-west organisations to receive cash injection to help people experiencing homelessness

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 21 2023 - 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of homeless people in the south-west is on the rise.
The number of homeless people in the south-west is on the rise.

Homelessness services in the south-west are set to receive a cash injection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help