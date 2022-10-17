The housing crisis in the south-west will "explode" unless urgent action is taken, according to independent candidate Carol Altmann.
Ms Altmann, who is contesting the South West Coast seat in the coming state election, said it was heartbreaking so many people were homeless.
"There's a perfect storm with house prices and a lack of affordable rentals," Ms Altmann said.
"The problem will only get worse and that's the frightening thing."
Ms Altmann said all levels of government needed to think about new ways to address the growing housing crisis.
One suggestion is for the former WAVE School premises in Henna Street, Warrnambool, to be converted into emergency accommodation.
Ms Altmann said it was worrying the city had no crisis accommodation.
"It's central, it's close to a supermarket and it's vacant - does that not make perfect sense?"
Ms Altmann said often secure housing for people was the first step in addressing other issues.
"People should be able to find a bed for the night and be safe and comfortable - it's a basic human right."
Ms Altmann said addressing the housing issue was a priority for her in the lead-up to the state election.
Housing of the Aged Action Group executive officer Fiona York said few regions were bearing the brunt of the nation's housing crisis like Warrnambool and south-west Victoria.
Ms York said Warrnambool LGA had one of the lowest proportions of affordable rentals in regional Victoria - just 8.3 per cent.
"A one-bedroom flat - if you can find one - will set you back $260 per week," she said.
"If you're an older person relying on JobSeeker because you can't find work and have been forced into retirement as many employers are unwilling to hire older people - rent will take 60 per cent of your income.
"If you're a pensioner and renting, the situation is not much better.
"You'd be spending 40 per cent of your income on rent.
"The private rental market is only getting hotter - rent for a one-bedroom flat in Warrnambool increased 36 per cent over the past year.
Ms York said it was no wonder the number of people aged over 50 in Warrnambool and the south-west who had sought help for homelessness and housing crisis has increased by almost 92 per cent since 2014.
"There is a desperate need for the Victorian Government to deliver the social housing it promised two years ago in the Big Housing Build to ensure everyone has access to a safe affordable home," she said.
"That policy is to be commended, but it's not enough, and the next Victorian Government must acknowledge that more is needed.
"We're joining the broader sector's call for at least 60,000 social and affordable homes to be built over the next decade, a portion of which must be allocated to older people."
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.