Homelessness on the rise in south-west, report shows

The number of homeless people in the South West Coast electorate increased by 44 per cent in the period from 2016-2021, a Council to Homeless Persons report reveals.
The electorate had the 25th highest incidence of homelessness overall and the 11th highest in regional Victoria, Census data reveals.
The data shows in 2016 215 people indicated they were homeless, while this increased to 310 in 2021.
"Almost three in four areas experienced increases in homelessness, while for one in two areas the increase was over 20 per cent," the report states.
"While we are through the challenges of the pandemic, the continued decline in affordability, further exacerbated by current cost of living pressures, stagnant wage growth and severely inadequate income support and rental assistance means the situation is likely to be only getting worse.
The South Barwon electorate topped the list of having the highest number of homeless people in the state.
The number of homeless people in that electorate increased by 465 per cent to 838.
Melton and Eureka electorates were second and third, respectively.
The report found that of the 88 electorates in Victoria, homelessness grew or remained steady in 64 electorates.
Its recommendations include at least 60,000 new social housing properties in Victoria over the next 10 years and targeted investment in homelessness supports.
The ANZ CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report found the median household would need to spend almost a third of its income to service a new rent lease - putting them in housing stress - while lower income families would have to pay more than half their earnings.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize called for more social and affordable housing.
"This report shows that average Australian households are in housing stress," Ms Azize said.
"Housing stress can push people into homelessness and put pressure on the services they turn to for help.
"At the same time as record numbers of people are in hardship, our social housing shortfall has never been bigger. We simply cannot end Australia's housing crisis without more social housing."
Ms Azize said Australia couldn't afford to continue delaying building more social housing.
"We already have a shortfall of 640,000 social homes and that need will grow with inaction," she said.
"It's time for the federal government to invest serious dollars into social housing by building 25,000 of them every year."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.