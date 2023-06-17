The Standard
Homelessness on the rise in south-west, report shows

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:23am, first published 9:00am
The number of homeless people in the south-west has risen, new research shows.
The number of homeless people in the South West Coast electorate increased by 44 per cent in the period from 2016-2021, a Council to Homeless Persons report reveals.

