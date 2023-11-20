Gallery: Weekend sport across south-west captured on film

ATHLETES tried their luck in different sports across the south-west region on November 18-19.
The Standard photographers EDDIE GUERRERO and ANTHONY BRADY captured the Killarney triathlon, Country Basketball League games at the Arc, a top-four Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clash between Allansford-Panmure and West Warrnambool and the South West Cricket contest between Bookaar and Heytesbury Princetown.
Teacher Jarrod Johnstone was the overall winner of the triathlon while Warrnambool Seahawks split their CBL double-header, recording one win and one loss.
The Gators were too good for the Panthers in the WDCA while the Storm scored an away win against Bookaar.
