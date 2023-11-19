Teacher schools field to clinch first major Warrnambool Tri Club win

A school teacher says his training for a recent half ironman put him in good stead to succeed in Sunday's Killarney triathlon.
Warrnambool's Jarrod Johnstone took out top honours in the Warrnambool Tri Club event on November 19, finishing first in the sprint distance triathlon (500m swim, 16km ride and 4km run) with a time of 55 minutes and 37 seconds.
The 36-year-old was thrilled to get the win as it marked his first major victory within the club.
"I've won one of the mini tris and this was the first major tri here where I've had the win," he said.
The Terang College physical education teacher, who likes to "rope the kids into endurance sports", last week completed the Melbourne Half Ironman.
"I was training for that as the main event and then had a week off and carried some fitness into this one," he said.
"It was a beautiful day for the bike, no wind... then I was running scared, I didn't know who would be in the mix or faster than me.
"But I had enough in the tank to get a win."
Johnstone, who moved to Warrnambool a few years ago, has trained for triathlons for more than a decade.
He appreciates Warrnambool Tri Club's inclusive nature and the fact he can enjoy it with family.
"It's unreal, I have quite a few extended family members in the club and out there racing (today), my mother-in-law and a couple cousins," he said.
"And my little four-year-old (Sonny) is going to be doing the kids race (later). It's a really nice community and something I can see myself being in for a long time."
The father-of-two, who joined the club's committee this year, plans to contest more events over summer as he builds towards the Geelong Ironman in March, 2024.
Meanwhile, Hamilton's Brooke Gordon had to make a dash home soon after she was the first female to cross the line in the sprint distance.
The New Zealander, who moved to Australia last year for greater work opportunities in the equine industry, was on-call as a veterinarian so had to make quick work of the course in 65 minutes.
Gordon, 25, said she was enjoying life in Australia, and had contested her first Warrnambool Tri Club event towards the end of the 2022-23 season.
Warrnambool's Simon Boyd will have his eye on next year's Killarney super triathlon after setting a blistering pace in the short course.
Boyd was the first to complete the 250m swim, 8km ride and 2km run on Sunday, finishing it in a time of 38 minutes and 50 seconds.
He said he decided to tackle the shorter distance after feeling crook in recent days.
Boyd, who trains in Crossfit, said he enjoyed taking part in the triathlons, even upgrading from a mountain bike to a road bike to help his transition times.
"This is very similar to Crossfit, it crosses over that sort of multi-sport aspect," he said. "I've always enjoyed this, I've done them in the past."
The 40-year-old balances his sport and fitness interests with running alcohol retail outlet Grape and Barley on Timor Street.
"Every week is getting busier than the last, which is fantastic," he said. "Some people still don't know how or where we are, we're only nine months in."
Boyd said he would aim to complete a few more triathlon events this summer, with more training behind him.
"I'll wait until February to do the bigger (Killarney) one and see how I fare with that," he said.
Warrnambool's Alana Jardine said her goal during Sunday's short distance triathlon was to "have a bit of fun".
Jardine, who is also involved in the Warrnambool Athletics Club, was the first female to finish the short course in a time of 43 minutes and 24 seconds.
The 37-year-old said she enjoyed balancing the three disciplines, though conceded the swim was the hardest leg.
She praised the Warrnambool Tri Club for putting on enjoyable events.
"I find the tri club really supportive, it's really fun and you can do your best and everyone's really happy about it and cheers you on," she said.
