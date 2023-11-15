'Following in dad's footsteps': Father-son pair ready to tackle triathlon

Young Jack Wallace is following in his dad Joel's footsteps as he gets his first taste of triathlons.
The pair is preparing for Warrnambool Tri Club's Killarney Triathlon on Sunday, November 19, with Joel competing in the sprint distance event - 500-metre swim, 16km ride and 4km run - while Jack is participating in the under seven 'tri-taster'.
"They get the kids to go out, splash through the water a little bit, they re-group and come and start the bike together, and just get them used to how triathlons work," Joel said.
"It was really cool seeing all the kids doing it.
"Jack did two (last season) and every time we go out for a walk, he'll go running off and say 'I'm training for my triathlon'."
Joining Joel and Jack at the event on Sunday will be wife Claire and siblings Thomas, 4, and Elsie, 1.
Joel said Thomas wanted to try the event too though they've decided to wait until the end of the 2023-24 season before entering him in one.
The 33-year-old, who grew up in the south-west, returned to the sport two years ago after moving to Warrnambool from Melbourne.
The exercise physiologist first competed in triathlon events about 10 years ago but focused more on running when living in the city.
"I always did running and always did cycling - not a whole lot of swimming - so I just wanted to do them together," he said of his introduction to the sport.
"I got back here (Warrnambool) and there was a few people doing them, a guy from work (Dallas Jones) and a few others I knew so I got back into it and really enjoying them now.
"It's the main thing I train for now."
Joel's strongest leg is the run - as is Jack's - while he hopes to improve his cycling.
Competing in every Warrnambool Tri Club event last season, Joel later completed the Geelong Half Ironman alongside other club members earlier this year.
He also finished the Melbourne Half Ironman last week.
He plans to complete the Geelong Half Ironman again in March 2024 before tackling his first Noosa triathlon in 12 months' time.
Joel said he enjoyed being a member of the triathlon community.
"Even after the tri season, there is a group of us, there is the Warrnambool Tri Club training page, and if people are going out for a swim, they'll say 'I'm going for a swim' and other people will jump along," he said.
"And it's a really good club in terms of all the people you meet."
