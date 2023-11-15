The Standard
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Following in dad's footsteps': Father-son pair ready to tackle triathlon

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 15 2023 - 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel and Jack Wallace are excited to take part in Warrnambool Tri Club's Killarney Triathlon on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Joel and Jack Wallace are excited to take part in Warrnambool Tri Club's Killarney Triathlon on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Young Jack Wallace is following in his dad Joel's footsteps as he gets his first taste of triathlons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.