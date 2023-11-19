Mental lapse costs Seahawks top marks in double-header

Warrnambool Seahawks coach Tim Gainey is backing his full roster to make an impact, following an injury to a key shooter.
The Seahawks were without teenager Harry McGorm for its round seven Country Basketball League double-headers on November 18 and 19, after he broke his pinkie finger last week during squad training.
"He was our top-scorer last round and now he's out for four weeks I think," Gainey said.
"But I still think we've got a starting 12, we've got guys that can play.
"That should be able to be filled in rather than relying on the one player."
The Seahawks experienced mixed results at The Arc this weekend, with a 22-point win against Millicent on Saturday followed by a 12-point loss to ladder-leader Horsham on Sunday.
After leading the Hornets by two points at half time, Gainey said his side's lack of energy in the second half hurt their chances.
"Two quarters were great," he said."The start of the third quarter, they (Horsham) came out with a little bit more momentum than what we did and caught us on the back foot."
It was a different story against the Magic on Saturday.
"We ran them off their legs by pressing, a few steals early," Gainey said. "I think once you get a lead in this league, teams seem to drop away.
"We did get up close to 30 points (lead) and they just fell away."
Gainey hopes the Seahawks can gain greater consistency through upcoming training, following early season commitments including holidays.
"Now they're all here, we're learning the plays and we're going to try and increase that in the coming weeks," he said. "They're on board with everything, it's a great group we have."
The Seahawks host another double-header fixture at The Arc on November 25 and 26.
Elsewhere in south-west men's conference, second-placed Portland defeated Horsham by eight points on Saturday, while Terang Tornadoes ran away with an 100-75 win over Ararat on Sunday, with Ryley Hutchins top-scoring with 26 points.
In the women's competition, Portland and Warrnambool enjoyed wins over Horsham on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the Mermaids won on forfeit to Millicent.
