Warrnambool Mermaids coach Matt Clarke is excited to see what a number of emerging teenagers will bring to the floor this summer.
The youth-laden Mermaids open their Country Basketball League season on Sunday, October 15 with a road game against reigning premier Millicent Magic.
Clarke confirmed the Mermaids would be without the likes of Molly McLaren and Meg Carlin (unavailable) for the opener but would suit up two 15-year-old prospects in Lara Clarke and Eve Covey.
For Covey, who has twice represented Vic Country at the under 16 national championships, it will be her first game in a Mermaids senior uniform.
"I'm really excited for what Eve can bring for the side," Clarke said. "She can play a number of positions.
"She's a really accomplished kid.
Another player on Clarke's radar is Grace Taylor, who crosses to the Mermaids from Terang alongside twin sister Lara.
The siblings are accomplished netballers at Cobden with Grace winning the Hampden league's division one best and fairest in 2023.
"The girls are really rapt to have (the Taylors) involved," he said.
Clarke said the squad wasn't a "big side" and would instead lean into its athleticism and basketball IQ.
"We've got some really intelligent girls in the group, the likes of Mia Mills, who is only 17 but played so much at the higher Big V level," he said.
Clarke, who is excited for his first CBL game as Mermaids coach, said limiting Millicent's scoring ability was key to shutting the Magic down. They scored a combined 176 points in their first two matches last round.
"It's been the way Warrnambool's been for a while and I'm a firm believer in the fact if you really work hard on your defensive end, your offence will tend to look after itself," he said.
The Mermaids' first home game is October 28 against Portland Coasters.
