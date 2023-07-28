A teenage basketballer preparing for his first Big V final is embracing added responsibility on court.
Warrnambool shooting guard Harry McGorm will suit up against Pakenham in the division one men's elimination final on Saturday night.
"It will be my first final. I am a bit nervous but I'm very excited, I cannot wait," McGorm said ahead of the Gippsland road trip.
"I know the atmosphere is going to be amazing."
McGorm is eager to build on a breakout game after draining 13 points from 22 minutes off the bench in the Seahawks' final round win against Bulleen Boomers.
"Liam Osborne went down (with a knee injury) and I got the call up and felt like I stepped up and did my job," he said.
"It was a great opportunity for me and I really appreciate teammates and coaches believing in me."
McGorm said he'd averaged "just under five minutes a game" for most of the season as one of the team's younger players.
But coach Alex Gynes has started to call on the sharp-shooter more in recent rounds.
"I played 15 minutes two weeks ago and then 25 last week so the last couple of weeks have been really big for me," he said.
"The first few minutes are always a bit nerve-racking and once you get those out of the way you get comfortable and get into the rhythm of the game.
"I just want to come on, be aggressive, talk, shoot the ball and play good defence too."
McGorm has hopes of taking his game to higher levels and is grateful for the advice Gynes and assistant coach Jono Carroll have imparted this year.
"I came in as a shooter and I was a bit slow on my defence and I feel like that's quickened up a lot, just playing against bigger and stronger men now," he said.
"I try everyday (to practice), maybe have one rest day a week. Every other day I am trying to get shots up and am trying to improve my game."
Basketball opportunities have increased in recent years, giving the Emmanuel College year 12 student, who is planning to study occupational therapy, a target to strive for.
"The NBL1 has gotten massive so that would be a big goal to reach for me and if I get an opportunity to play overseas or as a development player at an NBL side that would be amazing," the South East Melbourne Phoenix fan said.
