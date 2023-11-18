This match was wrapped up by 3pm by a devastating bowling partnership

Two first-year Port Fairy cricketers have inflicted maximum damage on a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association rival with an opening bowling masterclass.
The Pirates' English import James Vandepeer, a right-armed pace bowler, partnered with teenager Henry Bensch to dismiss Merrivale for a paltry 48 runs on Saturday, November 18.
They combined for figures of 7-30 before teammates Mitch Arnold and Kaden Wilson came on to clean up the tail-end of Tigers' batting order.
"This whole season, we've bowled really well together as a pair," Vandepeer, 25, said of his partnership with Bensch, who crossed from College Cricket Club in the off-season.
"I think we just carried that on, we didn't really bowl a bad ball to be honest.
"It made it quite hard for them (Merrivale) to get away.
"All credit to Henry, every week he runs in really hard and hits the right areas every single ball pretty much.
"We stuck to our guns... everyone who came on after, Mitch and Kaden, bowled superbly, they didn't let up."
The Tigers hung around at the crease for just under 29 overs, though only Joe Kenna and Josh Stapleton surpassed double digits (11 runs each).
Vandepeer took up the chase alongside captain-coach Alastair Templeton, needing just under 11 overs to get the job done for an early finish to the round seven fixture.
The Englishman, who hails from Cambridge, has quickly settled into life around the cricket club after moving to the seaside town with girlfriend Nicole.
"Everyone here is super nice, I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"There is quite a few girlfriends around the club and they've made Nicole feel really welcome.
"We've started really well and I think it will be a good season."
Vandepeer said he had previously travelled around Australia when he was 18 though it is Nicole's first time in Australia.
The couple are enjoying living close to the beach and plan to travel more after the cricket season finishes.
Vandepeer's immediate attention though is helping the Pirates achieve success, with the new-look team sitting inside the top four with a 5-2 record to start the season.
"I think we're on a really good run, so I think we've got to keep taking it game-by-game and to keep winning is the main the aim," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.