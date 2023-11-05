The Standardsport
James Van De Peer stars for Port Fairy against Mortlake

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
November 5 2023 - 2:31pm
James Van De Peer, pictured mid-bowling action, was dominant with bat and ball for Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy Englishman James Van De Peer announced himself to the Warrnambool and District cricket competition on Saturday, starring with both bat and ball as his side downed Mortlake by 100 runs.

