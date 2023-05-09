It's only obviously early in the pre-season but we're pretty keen on being able to develop a squad that has sustained success.- Alastair Templeton
Newly-appointed Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton has wasted no time strengthening his side for next season, recruiting two classy Hamilton cricketers to the Pirates.
Opening bowler Henry Bensch (College Cricket Club) and top-order batter Tobi Cook (Hamilton Cricket Club) will "slot straight in" to the Pirates' Warrnambool and District cricket division one side, according to Templeton.
Bensch, 17, is a promising opening bowler for College's A-grade side which has won the Hamilton and District association flag the past two seasons.
The youngster, who featured in both grand final wins, claimed 40 wickets across all formats for College in 2022-23, including 2-11 against Nestles as captain in the Sungold Cup semi-final.
Bensch also represented Geelong in the Dowling Shield under 17 competition last season snaring five wickets across three games.
Cook, aged in his early twenties, has been a dominant batter at club level in Hamilton.
He had a lean season in 2022-23 but is capable of big scores after compiling 529 runs the year before.
He is also a regular fixture in Hamilton's country week side, averaging 23 in division two last season.
Cook also played a season in the WDCA for Woodford's under 17 outfit back in 2016-17.
"They (Bensch and Cook) will be really good additions and they're really good lads," Templeton told The Standard.
"They'll definitely be able to add to the club and they'll be great around the joint."
The pair of recruits both have strong links to the area with Pirates all-rounder Murray Staude Bensch's brother-in-law.
Port Fairy finished the 2022-23 division one season in 11th place but did take out the Warrnambool and District Twenty20 Cup grand final.
Templeton is happy with how his squad is taking shape with the side yet to have any departures.
"It's only obviously early in the pre-season but we're pretty keen on being able to develop a squad that has sustained success," he said.
"So a big part of doing that is getting quality young players in to fill roles and then create depth around the club.
"What they'll bring from another competition and their enthusiasm to get involved and take another step with their cricket, that will drive their motivation.
"From a club's point of view they'll definitely slot straight in. It'll be really good to get some quality players through the door."
