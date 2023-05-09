The Standard
Hamilton cricketers Henry Bensch and Tobi Cook to play for Port Fairy in 2023-24 season

Matt Hughes
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Former College player Henry Bensch steams in during the Sungold Twenty20 Cup final against Nestles. Picture by Sean McKenna
It's only obviously early in the pre-season but we're pretty keen on being able to develop a squad that has sustained success.

- Alastair Templeton

Newly-appointed Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton has wasted no time strengthening his side for next season, recruiting two classy Hamilton cricketers to the Pirates.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

