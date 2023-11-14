The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool man urges grieving dads to 'not suffer in silence'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool dad Matthew McConnell will speak at the national Perinatal Mental Health Week launch in Canberra on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He and wife Madeline lost their eight-day-old daughter Wren in April 2022, and painted their nails with daughter Edie, then 2, to connect the siblings while they were in hospital with Wren. Picture supplied
Warrnambool dad Matthew McConnell will speak at the national Perinatal Mental Health Week launch in Canberra on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He and wife Madeline lost their eight-day-old daughter Wren in April 2022, and painted their nails with daughter Edie, then 2, to connect the siblings while they were in hospital with Wren. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool dad has been invited to share his family's personal story at Canberra's Parliament House on Tuesday for the national launch of Perinatal Mental Health Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.