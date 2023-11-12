Teenagers shine in veteran's milestone match

TWO teenagers showed promise on a day when Heytesbury Princetown celebrated one of its veterans.
Tommy Illingworth and Ryan Mottram combined for four wickets as the Storm honoured 250-gamer Paul Vogels, who also snared two scalps, with a comprehensive 168-run win against South West Cricket rival Woorndoo on Saturday, November 11.
Illingworth and Mottram, who bowls medium pace, both took 2-8, impressing captain Simon Harkness.
"Tommy bowling is leg spin is bowling really well at the moment and Ryan is only 16," he said.
"He's worked really hard on his cricket in the last 18 months to two years and is really starting to reap the rewards."
The experienced Nico Nieuwenhuizen also snared 2-12.
Harkness, who made a match-high 51 coming in at number eight, said the Storm was pleased to honour Vogels with a victory.
"He's a guy who thinks about his cricket a lot. He's worked really hard on his game over the last 10 or 12 years," he said.
"He's got such an astute cricket brain and I really lean on him a lot, I talk to him all the time about cricket.
"He's really passionate and he really knows his game and has really worked hard on defining what that is.
"I am really proud of being able to play cricket with him for so long."
Other round four highlights included Cobden's Johno Benallack smashing a run-a-ball 97 and Parker Walsh chiming in with 48 in its 151-run win against Boorcan, Dave Murphy making 87 in Pomborneit's six-wicket victory against Bookaar and Steve Fisher taking 2-5 in Camperdown's four-wicket triumph against Ecklin.
