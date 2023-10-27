His older sister Milly might be grabbing all the headlines for her exploits in the Women's Big Bash League but Tommy Illingworth is quietly forging his own path in cricket.
The Heytesbury Princetown 16-year-old made his division one South West Cricket debut on Saturday, October 21 in a win against Cobden.
Like his sibling, Illingworth is a bowler but instead of bowling express pace, he is a practitioner of the crafty, slow form of bowling known as leg-spin.
The Port Campbell-based cricketer took 1-20 off four overs on debut - a performance he described as "alright" without being "awesome".
Still, the wicket he snared just happened to be reigning joint South West cricketer of the year Angus Uwland with the all-rounder caught on the boundary by Ryan Mottram after it was parried to him by a teammate.
"The team was great supporting me," Illingworth told The Standard of his debut.
"They always knew I was going to go for a few being a young leg-spinner but they really got behind me and supported me all the way."
Illingworth's focus is on playing consistently in the top grade now that he's had a taste.
The Emmanuel College student has been waiting for his chance for a while now but isn't content with just the one appearance and has retained his spot for round two.
"Just to try and stay in the ones' side for as long as I can and get more wickets (are my aims)," he said.
Illingworth had been playing with the Heytesbury Rebels since he was 10 before it merged this season with Princetown to become Heytesbury Princetown Storm.
He declared the club "one of the best in the state" to be a part of and was pleased with the merger.
"It's good to see so many familiar faces from Princetown because I remember a few of the junior lads from under 13s when we used to play against each other," he said.
Illingworth and his sister aren't the only cricketing talents in the family, with dad Simon a standout for Heytesbury Rebels' division two side in recent seasons.
Aside from family members, Illingworth said former Rebels cricketer Jeff Rosolin, Storm division one captain Simon Harkness and ex-Rebels lower-grade skipper Tim Parsons influenced his cricketing and personal development.
He said Parsons, who also formerly coached him at football club Timboon Demons in the Warrnambool and District league, had taught him about life on and off the field.
"He has been a big part of my sporting career, being my footy coach a couple of years back and the captain of my threes side about two years ago as well," he said.
"(He) just (taught me) more about life really, like how to be just a good person in general. Just the way to go about it."
As for his backyard cricket battles with Milly, Illingworth confessed his sister mostly got the better of him.
He is proud to see her success with the Melbourne Stars and Victorian outfits, describing the surreal nature of watching her on TV.
"It was kind of weird the other day watching her on the Big Bash because I kind of forget she's playing and then she'd pop up again," he said.
"It's been good to see her."
The Storm face fellow powerhouse Pomborneit on Saturday at Timboon Recreation Reserve.
