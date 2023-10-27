The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tommy Illingworth makes div one debut at Heytesbury Princetown

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heytesbury Princetown teenager Tommy Illingworth took a wicket in his division one debut. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Heytesbury Princetown teenager Tommy Illingworth took a wicket in his division one debut. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

His older sister Milly might be grabbing all the headlines for her exploits in the Women's Big Bash League but Tommy Illingworth is quietly forging his own path in cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.