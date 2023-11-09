'Earning my stripes again': Milestone cricketer finds outlet at club

Playing cricket on a Saturday with his close mates has always been an outlet and passion for Paul Vogels across his distinguished playing career.
Put the countless runs, wickets, catches and premierships aside and it's been a game that's given the respected dairy farmer so much more than just the personal and team accolades.
It's given him added purpose and a chance to give back when possible.
The Heytesbury Princetown Storm (formerly Heytesbury Rebels) premiership champion will play his 250th senior match on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in South West Cricket division one against Woorndoo in Timboon.
Not all of those 250 have come at the club, where he has worn many hats - captain-coach, player and committee member since joining the club for its inaugural year in 2011 - but coincidentally for Princetown where he began his senior journey as a teenager.
He told The Standard a supportive club culture and environment had ensured he turned up each and every year with drive and passion.
"It's been really enjoyable all the way through and probably crept up on me a bit," he said of the impending milestone.
"Cricket is the outlet on a Saturday for so many at our club and that's the same for me, so it's really important to keep that going and keep it enjoyable.
"There's not a lot of pressure at the club, you can train once or twice a week, it's just a place where you can be yourself and find a place so it becomes like a home."
He said the club's merger with Princetown this season had sparked a renewed energy and passion in his own game.
"I'm really enjoying it so far. With the two clubs coming together, I did set myself to have a really big pre-season," he said.
"It makes you reassess (your own career) when two clubs come together in a way, it makes you want to put together a really big pre-season of training.
"In a way I'm earning my stripes again I suppose which is really exciting.
"It's been enjoyable, there's a lot of new guys and all are willing to learn so it's been good to impart some knowledge and pass it on.
"There's been a lot of challenges but more of an enjoyable challenge. Both clubs have similar DNA, mainly made up of dairy farmers or people in the dairy industry so we have connected well."
If the wily bowler's early season form is any indicator, his preparation is paying dividends.
The right-armer - a multiple South West representative player - has nine wickets from his first three matches including 4-14 in the round three win against Ecklin.
He said a change in role in recent years, now predominantly bowling through the middle overs, was paying off.
"It's been a work in progress now that we're full-time with the white ball. They don't swing as much so I've honed in on my accuracy and tried to hit the seam a bit more and let the deck do the work," he said.
"I feel like I'm on top of my game with the white ball. I'm still at every session so it's also been about being a good teammate, I'm a bit older now and there's a lot of younger guys in the team."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.