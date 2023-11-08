The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Third time around for south-west council's newly elected mayor

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 8 2023 - 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenelg Shire Council's Karen Stephens was elected mayor at a statutory meeting in Portland on Wednesday, November 8. Picture by Lillian Altman
Glenelg Shire Council's Karen Stephens was elected mayor at a statutory meeting in Portland on Wednesday, November 8. Picture by Lillian Altman

Restoring confidence in the community is top of the list for Glenelg Shire Council's newly elected mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.