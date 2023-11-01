Mortlake's Rae Risk has always got room in her garden for more roses.
The 93-year-old has won top honours at the Mortlake Rose Show 10 times and has no plans to slow down.
The 125th Mortlake Rose Show will be held on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 at the Soldiers Memorial Hall.
Mrs Risk said she followed in the footsteps of her mother and developed a green thumb early on.
She said her and her husband had a solider settlement farm at Caramut and the couple started from scratch.
Mrs Risk said there were no tricks to growing good roses, instead it was a matter of "hard work."
"I don't have a favourite," she said.
"I love them all.
"My daughter often asks if I have enough roses and I tell her there is always room for one more.
"I empty the tea pot in the morning, see the weeds and think I need to get in the garden."
The Mortlake Rose Show will be from 12.30pm on Saturday, November 11 and 10am on Sunday, November 12 and entry is by gold coin donation.
Another long held event, the Byaduk and Community Spring Show will celebrate 115 years on Saturday, November 4.
The community event will be held at the Byaduk Hall which will be filled with flowers, craft, cookery and photography.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.