The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Demographer Bernard Salt says the birth rate shows the region is a great place to raise a family.

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
October 31 2023 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dixie's Natalie Williamson welcomed baby number three 10 weeks ago, bucking the national fertility rate trend of 1.63 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.