The glint of gold stopped nearly 200 Warrnambool students in their tracks today.
It was an unofficial stopover which thrilled students from the Merri River School on Friday, October 6 as the Lexus Melbourne Cup made its way through hundreds of keen hands.
Event organiser Sharron Lowther told The Standard she was "so excited" the $600,000, 18-carat trophy had made an appearance on its 21st annual tour.
"I'm just so proud," she said.
"So proud we could actually bring it to our school and have the kids actually see the Melbourne Cup.
"We've got lots of special guests here today including Maddie Raymond - she was actually part of the Melbourne Cup with Prince of Penzance, a local horse - Jane Baker another trainer is here and two of our parents, Charlotte and Nick Graesser who are trainers. We've got their silks on display as well.
"We've got about 180 students at school here, and we've also invited community groups who've helped the school out to celebrate as a way of thanking them."
As part of the school's Melbourne Cup celebrations, Ms Lowther said students had created an artwork display as well as trophy replicas, with the day culminating in a fashion parade.
The real trophy - fresh from its tour to Port Fairy - would then continue to Koroit before leaving the south-west.
