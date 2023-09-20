The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
What's on

Illusionist Luke Blaze performs at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will magician and illusionist Luke Blaze escape this locked 800-litre tank filled with water at his Warrnambool show on Saturday, September 23? Picture supplied
Will magician and illusionist Luke Blaze escape this locked 800-litre tank filled with water at his Warrnambool show on Saturday, September 23? Picture supplied

Magician and illusionist Luke Blaze asked the public through a Facebook poll what his next death-defying stunt should be and the overwhelming response was he should escape a locked tank full of water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.